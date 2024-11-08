Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,495 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 680,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

