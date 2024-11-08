Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

