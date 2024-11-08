Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,621,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

