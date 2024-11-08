Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 billion-$309.0 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. 267,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,683. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

