Todd A. Adams Sells 120,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,779,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after buying an additional 465,701 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,645,000 after buying an additional 346,412 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,138,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

