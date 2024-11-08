Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on November 8th

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
TPLC opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $252.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile
