Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804. The company has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

