Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-5.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 2.8 %

Timken stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Timken has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

