Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $66.89. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

