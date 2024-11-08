Thomas G. Pareigat Sells 5,466 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $267,997.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,779.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter worth $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 345.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $281,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

