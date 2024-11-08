The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,835,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

