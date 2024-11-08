The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $203.40. 276,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.56 and a one year high of $205.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

