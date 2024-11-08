The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 577.74 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 560 ($7.29). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.34), with a volume of 170,682 shares trading hands.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £831.15 million, a P/E ratio of 772.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 577.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 577.74.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,972.60%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.