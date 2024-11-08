The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.