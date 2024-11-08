The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 907,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,442. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,614,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.