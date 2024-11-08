TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.63 and last traded at $147.13. 293,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33,877% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.45.
TFI International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.65.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.