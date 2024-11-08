TFB Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $176.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.30 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.