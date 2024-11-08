TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $513.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $369.57 and a 1-year high of $514.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.