TFB Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,692,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 916,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

