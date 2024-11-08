TFB Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $610,040,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after buying an additional 148,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,396,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $399.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $164.83 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.79.

Get Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.