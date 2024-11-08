Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,258. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

