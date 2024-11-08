Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Decreased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 10.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 83,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 20.4% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $297.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average of $213.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.75.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

