Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $187.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,460. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,764 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

