Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells $838,108.11 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $838,108.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,267,026.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10.

On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $213,194.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,744.44.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,216 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $29,105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $33,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at $29,109,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,516,000 after buying an additional 721,740 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

