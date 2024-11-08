Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.53.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 52.0% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 343.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

