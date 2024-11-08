Susquehanna Cuts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $135.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.