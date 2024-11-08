Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 88,043,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,976,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

