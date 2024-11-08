Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,198. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 112.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.