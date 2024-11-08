Summit Global Investments Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $255.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.