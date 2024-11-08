Summit Global Investments Acquires 14,563 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 652.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Republic Services stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average of $197.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.49 and a 12-month high of $209.09.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

