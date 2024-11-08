Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $227.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

