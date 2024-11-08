Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $334,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.84 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

