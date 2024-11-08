StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $17,022,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 137.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
