StockNews.com Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Sell

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GIB. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

GIB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.52. 153,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a 12-month low of $96.92 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

