Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc owned 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:SMOT opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.