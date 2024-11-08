Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 174,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 306.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 44,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 91,255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 43.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

