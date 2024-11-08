Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 4,159 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.