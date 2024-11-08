Stephens Increases First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $25.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 281,056 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 802,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 106,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 776,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 113,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

