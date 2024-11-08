Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Resignation of Board Member

Steel Dynamics, Inc. announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that James Marcuccilli, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, has resigned from his position. The resignation, effective November 4, 2024, includes stepping down from his roles within the Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board.

Get alerts:

According to the filing, Marcuccilli’s decision to resign was not motivated by any disputes or disagreements with Steel Dynamics, Inc. regarding its operations, policies, or practices. The Company emphasized that its business operations remain unaffected by Marcuccilli’s departure.

In compliance with SEC regulations, Steel Dynamics, Inc. disclosed the resignation of James Marcuccilli through a Form 8-K filing, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

The Steel Dynamics, Inc. Board of Directors has yet to announce any further details regarding plans to fill the vacated positions or any subsequent changes in the company’s governance structure.

The Form 8-K filing also included the submission of the required exhibit, specifically Exhibit 104 – Cover Page Interactive Data File, which contains pertinent information related to the filing.

Theresa E. Wagler, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Steel Dynamics, Inc., signed off on the report on behalf of the Company as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing was officially submitted on November 7, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders may refer to the official SEC filing for comprehensive details regarding James Marcuccilli’s resignation and its impact on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s corporate governance.

This article is based on information contained in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Please check out the original filing for more detailed and specific information.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Steel Dynamics’s 8K filing here.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles