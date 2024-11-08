Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

STWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 1,952,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,452. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

