Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprott Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE SII traded down C$1.07 on Thursday, reaching C$59.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$59.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$39.78 and a 52 week high of C$66.31.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of C$65.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Increases Dividend

About Sprott

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

