Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 156,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 61,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Sow Good Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

