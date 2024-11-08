Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.01 ($0.08), with a volume of 76261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.72.

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

