SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 23,123,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 33,775,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.71.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,311,808.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,805.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,311,808.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 24.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

