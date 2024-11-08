Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 70.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

