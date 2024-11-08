Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 171,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 146,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

