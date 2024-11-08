Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $275,000 in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 839,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 384,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $5,867,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 209.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 271,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 183,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

