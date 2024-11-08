SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.36% of Simplify Stable Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUCK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Price Performance

Simplify Stable Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $25.52.

About Simplify Stable Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

