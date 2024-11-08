SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 115 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $183.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

