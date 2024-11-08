Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on November 07th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Tesla stock on October 11th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) on 10/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on 10/8/2024.

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

Tesla stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.03.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Whitehouse previously served as the Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003. Before that, he was a United States attorney from 1994 to 1998. He was nominated to the position by President Bill Clinton (D). Whitehouse was a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention from Rhode Island. He cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Whitehouse is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

